shoes on a wire


A pair of shoes tied together and hanging from power lines or tree branches signifies that someone beloved is on drugs (specially marijuana) and there is no way back from there for that person. The shoes belong to said person. The reason they are hanging is that the shoes are high above the ground, symbolizing the state of the person, who is said to be in a permanent condition of submission known as “high af”. Some people state that when the individual’s spirit returns, he an his family will walk that much closer to heaven.

