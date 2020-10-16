achteraf kijk je een paard in de kont

The phrase is actually an ironic joke. Only when you stand behind a horse can you look the beast in the ass. That is undeniably true. But studying a horse’s butt is of little use. Thinking afterwards about how something should have happened makes just as little sense: you can’t change what happened. LikeLike Reply ↓
