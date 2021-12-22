the remake of michelles notebook

make a folder on your dashboard, copy all photo’s, print them, stack them and staple to make a booklet. now your notes, drawings and or remarks will appear as graffiti. enjoy!
(all photo’s are in high res to be printed on A4 paper)

