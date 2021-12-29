where the whole country is in lockdown, every shop and café closed.. this is a bank

There are ways and means: hear nothing, see nothing & say nothing.
but.. I did see it and what has been seen can not be unseen.
I suppose it depends on your point of view: when people are not doing me harm, enjoying themselves and trying to live a normal life: I tend to use the 3 monkeys dictom.
restaurants are closed, nobody is to sit like this at a table, nowhere. they say it is dangerous and therefore the country is in lockdown. the virus must be harmless in a bank.
