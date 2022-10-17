one of those days

for those who are wondering about my interesse in ‘radiotherapie’signs.. I have lungcancer and recieve radiation for it. today was day four in a total of twelve. next will be wednesday followed by friday and this goes on for three weeks. I’m not ill or sick, just tired. LikeLike Reply ↓
Prenez-bien soin de vous. 🌻
