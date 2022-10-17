one of those days

2 thoughts on “one of those days

  1. for those who are wondering about my interesse in ‘radiotherapie’signs.. I have lungcancer and recieve radiation for it. today was day four in a total of twelve. next will be wednesday followed by friday and this goes on for three weeks.

    I’m not ill or sick, just tired.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: